BizReport : Advertising : February 08, 2017


PageFair: Adblock use grew 30% globally in 2016

PageFair's latest Adblock Report reveals that adblocking on desktop and laptop devices in the U.S. is significantly higher than the global average due to, in part, intrusive ad formats. However, when it comes to mobile adblocking, the vast majority takes place in Asia.

by Helen Leggatt

Adblocking usage in the U.S. stands at 18%, according PageFair's 2017 Adblock Report, significantly higher than the global average of 11%.

While virus and malware concerns was the top motivation for using adblocker software (30%), closely behind are intrusive or interruptive ad formats (29%) such as non-skippable video ads (31%) and auto-play video ads (23%). Instead, preferred ad formats are static banner ads (52%) and skippable video ads (35%).

Other motivations to use an adblocker include speed (16%), too many ads (14%), privacy (6%) and poor frequency capping (4%).

adblock wall.png

PageFair's survey, which involved 4,626 users of adblock software in the U.S., found that adblocking had moved away from a mostly male activity towards becoming more mainstream. However, men are still 34% more likely than women to use adblock software on desktop and laptop devices.

The report also reveals that the number of devices using an ad blocker increased by 30% in 2016, with much of that increase concentrated in Asia-Pacific, where 16% of online users now use ad blockers.

But adblocking is no longer restricted to desktop and laptop. Of the 615 million devices globally running adblockers in December last year, 380 million devices (62%) were mobile, up from 275 million devices using mobile adblockers in December 2015. This has been driven by a sharp increase in usage in Asia where 94% of global mobile adblocking takes place.

"The first mobile adblock solution to gain traction in North America or Europe will connect with a large, latent audience of former desktop adblock users," says the report.

