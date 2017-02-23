Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Advertising : February 23, 2017
Ad Roundup: Platform expansions and a partnership
In today's advertising roundup, three announcements that could help mobile and digital brands better connect with shoppers.
First, YouAppi's new release offers an expansion of their OneRun platform, which video interstitials and rewarded.
"The roll out of YouAppi's lightweight SDK provides publishers with new revenue streams from ad units which will make their app marketers happy while rewarding users," said Moshe Vaknin, CEO & co-founder, YouAppi. "Everyone wins with YouAppi's lightweight SDK."
Euro-based payment processor Klarna has integrated with US-based Radial. The move will give customers additional payment options at checkout.
"Radial's partnership with Klarna enables our clients and prospects to offer their customers payment flexibility with convenient, low APR financing options," said Stefan Weitz, Chief Product and Strategy Officer at Radial. "Giving customers a straight forward financing option is not only convenient for them, but benefits our retailers' order value. No smoke and mirrors and hidden costs, it's just simple financing and approval to give customers what they want, when they want it. It's a fantastic way to reduce friction in the purchase process to convert more shoppers to buyers."
Meanwhile, Skyhook released Skyhook Context 2.0, an in-store solution which should help retailers increase the engagement level of their mobile consumers. The solution helps to attribute foot-traffic and analyzes location data to give brands great customer insights.
"Our mission with the Context 2.0 release is to equip brands with the insights they need to build superior customer relationships," said David Bairstow, VP Product Management at Skyhook. "At Skyhook, we continue to leverage our expertise in mobile device location, to bring innovative solutions to our customers-- extracting powerful insights and monetization opportunities from mobile location data."
Tags: advertising, advertising tools, ecommerce, ecommerce tools, Radial, Skyhook, YouAppi
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Report IDs differences in how people use social
- Ad Roundup: Platform expansions and a partnership
- Survey: Hispanic SMBs show strong optimism
- Ad Roundup: Partnership, integration to bring brands more
- Report: Super Bowl ads drove traffic into stores
- Top tips to reduce involuntary churn
- Smart Glasses that look like regular specs will invigorate market
- Less than 1 in 5 CRM managers feel they contribute to business revenues
Featured White Papers
- Learn Why 83% of Advertisers Are Reporting Superior Outcomes With People-Based Ads
Traditional digital display advertising doesn't work. The information in this report is based on an online survey of 350 senior...
- 2016 Email Marketing Metrics Benchmark Study
To build a world-class marketing program, it's crucial to compare yourself to the best performers - but competitor data can...
- 10 Ways to Use Customer Lifetime Value to Reinvent Your Marketing Strategy
CLV insights can help you to attract high-margin customers, target clusters of customers with untapped value, and retain high-value customers...
- 16 Innovative Loyalty Programs of 2016
Engaging customers in a loyalty program is no easy feat. Read how 16 brands grabbed headlines in 2016 by launching...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers