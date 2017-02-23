Ad Roundup: Platform expansions and a partnership

by Kristina Knight

First, YouAppi's new release offers an expansion of their OneRun platform, which video interstitials and rewarded.

"The roll out of YouAppi's lightweight SDK provides publishers with new revenue streams from ad units which will make their app marketers happy while rewarding users," said Moshe Vaknin, CEO & co-founder, YouAppi. "Everyone wins with YouAppi's lightweight SDK."

Euro-based payment processor Klarna has integrated with US-based Radial. The move will give customers additional payment options at checkout.

"Radial's partnership with Klarna enables our clients and prospects to offer their customers payment flexibility with convenient, low APR financing options," said Stefan Weitz, Chief Product and Strategy Officer at Radial. "Giving customers a straight forward financing option is not only convenient for them, but benefits our retailers' order value. No smoke and mirrors and hidden costs, it's just simple financing and approval to give customers what they want, when they want it. It's a fantastic way to reduce friction in the purchase process to convert more shoppers to buyers."

Meanwhile, Skyhook released Skyhook Context 2.0, an in-store solution which should help retailers increase the engagement level of their mobile consumers. The solution helps to attribute foot-traffic and analyzes location data to give brands great customer insights.

"Our mission with the Context 2.0 release is to equip brands with the insights they need to build superior customer relationships," said David Bairstow, VP Product Management at Skyhook. "At Skyhook, we continue to leverage our expertise in mobile device location, to bring innovative solutions to our customers-- extracting powerful insights and monetization opportunities from mobile location data."

