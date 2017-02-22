Search BizReport
February 22, 2017
Ad Roundup: Partnership, integration to bring brands more
In today's advertising roundup, a partnership agreement, and an integration announcement which should each help brands better target and engage their customers.
Brainshark and Highspot are integrating; the move should help B2Bers drive better targeting and sales. Highspot is a content management, customer engagement, and analysis platform while Brainshark's platform is an onboarding and rep training system.
Greg Flynn, Brainshark CEO, said: "The integration between Brainshark and Highspot simplifies the training experience for our joint customers. We're making it easier for reps to access training from the same platform they use to have more powerful engagements with buyers. This formal and just-in-time training helps ensure reps are ready to have the types of high-impact conversations that win more deals."
Undertone and Cycle have announced a partnership set up to bring Cycle's branded content and social ad inventory to Undertone's customers.
"Undertone delivers the most innovative, impactful and engaging creative across all digital formats and channels," said Eric Franchi, Co-Founder and SVP of Business Development, Undertone. "Cycle has proven to be an incredibly fast-growing, premium, culturally-relevant media company with real scale. As they continue to set the bar for branded content, it makes perfect sense for our companies to collaborate. In a world where media is being redefined as it's consumed in a social and mobile way, our brands and agencies demand the best. This partnership with Cycle secures them access to the best-of-breed at preferred rates via upfront long-term deals."
Tags: advertising, advertising data, advertising tools, Brainshark, Undertone
