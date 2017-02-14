BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
February 14, 2017


Ad Roundup: Data integrations and re-engagement

In today's advertisement, a data integration platform, and a platform that ads re-engagement to the mix.

by Kristina Knight

First, YouAppi is expanding the OneRun Platform; the expansion will make available re-engagement targeting options to mobile brands. According to company data, initial trials of the re-engagement options increased engagement rates between 20% and 40%.

"In 2012, when most mobile user acquisition solutions were focused on installs, we built YouAppi's technology around Post-Install Events which enable finding future users with a high lifetime value based on the usage patterns of existing high value users," said Moshe Vaknin, CEO & co-founder, YouAppi. "Today, we already have a platform with technology that was purpose-built for app re-engagement, making this offering a natural extension of the technology platform we've been building since 2012."

Meanwhile, Dashlane has joined the FIDO Alliance, an organization created to develop open authentication standards for passwords.

"FIDO Alliance is changing the nature of password authentication with new industry protocols for strong authentication that Dashlane supports in both theory and practice," said Emmanuel Schalit, CEO, Dashlane. "Our users depend on us to keep them safe online, and joining FIDO Alliance reinforces our commitment to protecting them from modern hacking techniques and other evolving threats with industry-leading innovation and security technology."

And Reflektion has launched the Reflektion Partner Data Network; the new offering includes integrations with Edgecase, Narvar, and BlueKai. The data network is geared toward brands having the best data at their fingertips.

"Put simply, better data drives better results for today's brands and better experiences for today's customers," said Kurt Heinemann, CMO, Reflektion. "By bringing together key players and innovators in the ecommerce and retail ecosystem, the Reflektion Partner Data Network, expands the way brands engage with customers beyond traditional data sets or touchpoints."

Tags: advertising, advertising tools, Dashlane, ecommerce, Reflektion, YouAppi










