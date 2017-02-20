by Helen Leggatt

According to Snaplytics' survey of 500 brands with 217,000 Snaps across 24,180 Snapchat Stories, brands are becoming more efficient at using the platform to reach target audiences "at eye level". Almost half (48.8%) of brands use Snapchat, and that figure is expected to rise to over 70% by the end of the 2017.

Videos are becoming an increasingly popular Snapchat format for brands. Just over six in 10 (61%) of brand content on Snapchat is video, up 5% from Q1 2016. Furthermore, brands are being more consistent with content posting. On average, brands post twice a week and completion rates in Q4 2016 (the number of people who view an entire Snapchat Story) rose to 88% from 84% the previous quarter.

According to Snaplytics, more than half (55%) of users are between the ages of 18 and 29, and 80% of all users live outside the U.S. The platform has more female (31%) than male (21%) users and more urban (32%) than suburban (28%) users.

Of interest to marketers is that 50% of Snapchat users follow at least one business on the platform.

"Snapchat is unique because it allows businesses to connect with people in the moment and offer a different brand experience," said Thomas Cilius, founder and CEO, Snaplytics. "It's the only social network where marketers aren't seeing a decline in reach. With 161 million daily active users on Snapchat, brands are quickly learning this is the go-to outlet because it allows them to engage their brand ambassadors and deliver content that really resonates with people, in real-time."

