BizReport : Advertising : February 20, 2017


170% rise in ad requests containing location data

When independent global mobile ad exchange Inneractive analysed 2016 mobile ad traffic, they uncovered a massive rise in ad requests containing location data.

by Helen Leggatt

Location-based mobile advertising is becoming a significant differentiator, according to Inneractive's research. From 2015 to 2016, ad requests containing location data rose 170% based on analysis of its own mobile ad traffic.

Parameters examined included bid depth, win bid, clear rate and eCPM for five of their top publishers over the course of a year to measure ad performance.

"Location data delivers a win-win-win situation with users receiving more relevant ads and advertisers and publishers enjoying higher engagement," saidRoni Anavi-Fass, VP Product at Inneractive. "The data on our platform shows that ad requests are enriched by GPS information, and location data has a higher value on exchanges."

The analysis also uncovered a 133% increase in video ad requests and a 20% increase in eCPM for ad requests that included GPS data, among five of its top publishers.

Research by BIA/Kelsey earlier this year found that U.S. mobile ad spending in 2016 was $33 billion. By 2021, that will have increased 118% to $72 billion, predicts the research firm.

Tags: advertising, location-targeting, mobile










No Comments

