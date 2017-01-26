Wantedness: A new concept in marketing

by Helen Leggatt

The study, commissioned by global digital agency Wunderman, in partnership with Penn Schoen Berland, found that nearly three-quarters of consumers (79% in the U.S and 72% in the UK) between the ages of 18-65 want brands to actively demonstrate that "they understand and care about me".

This has led to a new consumer engagement concept - "wantedness". In order to demonstrate they have what it takes to demonstrate "wantedness" brands must "be ready to go beyond the expected for customers every day. You have to pick one thing you can own, just one, and set a new standard. Be the best at that one thing and bend over backwards to demonstrate that you truly want a consumer's business."

By employing a "wantedness" approach, the study says that brands can generate more loyalty. More than half of consumers (56% in the U.S. and 54% in the U.K) say they feel more loyal towards brands that show a deep understanding of their priorities and preferences.

"With expectations at an all-time high, brands are required to operate in consumer culture and not just within their own category," says Jamie Gutfreund, Global CMO of Wunderman. "It used to be that brands had the luxury of customers conforming to their business models, which worked for many years. But the tables have turned. Today, consumers expect businesses to adapt to their needs and our findings are consistent across all generations, geographies and genders."

The research also revealed that consumers believe mobile empowers them to make better purchase decisions (90% in the U.S. and 89% in the U.K.) and that they are loyal to brands that share their values.

Tags: brand marketing, loyalty marketing, mobile, research