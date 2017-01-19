Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Advertising : January 19, 2017
UK ad viewability levels stagnate
Ad viewability in the UK is not improving, according to a new report from ad verification company Meetrics, and the country remains significantly behind other European countries.
Using figures from the IAB UK/PwC's "Digital Adspend" report, Meetrics was able to calculate ad viewability levels across Europe. It was found that, during 2016, UK advertisers spent around £606 million (US$743 million) on online ads that did not meet minimum viewability thresholds.
In Q4 2016, less than half (49%) of banner ads served in the UK met the IAB and Media Ratings Council's recommendation of 50% of an ad in view for at least 1 second. However, that quarter showed no improvement on Q3, only a very slight improvement on Q2's 47% and a significant drop from Q1 2016's viewability level of 54%.
"Despite the ongoing attention and initiatives focused on addressing viewability, things just aren't really improving," said Anant Joshi, Meetrics' Director of International Business. "Yes, you can argue viewability has stabilised over the last couple of quarters and is marginally up on 6 months ago but the reality is viewability levels are lower than a year ago and over half of ads served still aren't viewable."
The UK lags behind other European countries in terms of viewability levels: Austria is at 68%, Germany at 58% and France at 57%.
Tags: advertising, Europe, viewability
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Less than half of consumers satisfied with retail app experience
- UK ad viewability levels stagnate
- Ecommerce Roundup: Shipping, experience key to satisfaction
- Survey: Recruiting a struggle for IT departments
- Study: Mobile consumers want control
- L2 Report: 64% of brands now on Snapchat
- 98% of Generation Z shop in-store, but challenges ahead for retailers
- Most media chiefs believe fake news is good for business
Featured White Papers
- How to Deliver Content Your Employees Will Love to Share
Your employees are your greatest asset. It makes perfect sense that companies would double down on their own talent, empowering...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers