BizReport : Advertising : January 19, 2017


UK ad viewability levels stagnate

Ad viewability in the UK is not improving, according to a new report from ad verification company Meetrics, and the country remains significantly behind other European countries.

by Helen Leggatt

Using figures from the IAB UK/PwC's "Digital Adspend" report, Meetrics was able to calculate ad viewability levels across Europe. It was found that, during 2016, UK advertisers spent around £606 million (US$743 million) on online ads that did not meet minimum viewability thresholds.

In Q4 2016, less than half (49%) of banner ads served in the UK met the IAB and Media Ratings Council's recommendation of 50% of an ad in view for at least 1 second. However, that quarter showed no improvement on Q3, only a very slight improvement on Q2's 47% and a significant drop from Q1 2016's viewability level of 54%.

"Despite the ongoing attention and initiatives focused on addressing viewability, things just aren't really improving," said Anant Joshi, Meetrics' Director of International Business. "Yes, you can argue viewability has stabilised over the last couple of quarters and is marginally up on 6 months ago but the reality is viewability levels are lower than a year ago and over half of ads served still aren't viewable."

The UK lags behind other European countries in terms of viewability levels: Austria is at 68%, Germany at 58% and France at 57%.

Tags: advertising, Europe, viewability










No Comments

