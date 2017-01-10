BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Ecommerce : January 10, 2017


UK: A nation of shopkeepers harbor designs to sell online

Nearly half of adults in the UK have earned extra income from online retailing, according to a new study by online shop software firm, ePages.

by Helen Leggatt

In their survey of more than 1,000 adults in the UK, ePages discovered that etailing of goods, or monetizing skills or a hobby, is popular. Forty-four percent of adults said they had earned additional income from such activities, and 30% expect to continue to do this regularly.

Often referred to as "a nation of shopkeepers", Brits have a high level of awareness of internet tools that enable online selling, more so among younger age groups (25-34) of which more than half (54%) sell online.

According to ePages, 17% see selling online regularly as a way to boost retirement income while 1 in 5 men and women see it as a route to achieve life goals and a better work/life balance. One in 4 British adults say that, while shopping online, they had considered that they might set up a similar business with half considering a solely online store and 27% considering an online and physical store. Just 10% would consider running just a physical store.

"The survey suggests a high participation level - today a large proportion of Britons are both keen and confident to become online merchants whenever the need arises," says ePages CEO Wilfried Beeck. "Affordable cloud-driven software, popular online marketplaces and easy payment methods have done a remarkable job of democratizing retail - enabling any level of computer user to advertise, communicate and transact online."

Tags: ecommerce, research, UK










