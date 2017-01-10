Search BizReport
BizReport : Ecommerce : January 10, 2017
UK: A nation of shopkeepers harbor designs to sell online
Nearly half of adults in the UK have earned extra income from online retailing, according to a new study by online shop software firm, ePages.
In their survey of more than 1,000 adults in the UK, ePages discovered that etailing of goods, or monetizing skills or a hobby, is popular. Forty-four percent of adults said they had earned additional income from such activities, and 30% expect to continue to do this regularly.
Often referred to as "a nation of shopkeepers", Brits have a high level of awareness of internet tools that enable online selling, more so among younger age groups (25-34) of which more than half (54%) sell online.
According to ePages, 17% see selling online regularly as a way to boost retirement income while 1 in 5 men and women see it as a route to achieve life goals and a better work/life balance. One in 4 British adults say that, while shopping online, they had considered that they might set up a similar business with half considering a solely online store and 27% considering an online and physical store. Just 10% would consider running just a physical store.
"The survey suggests a high participation level - today a large proportion of Britons are both keen and confident to become online merchants whenever the need arises," says ePages CEO Wilfried Beeck. "Affordable cloud-driven software, popular online marketplaces and easy payment methods have done a remarkable job of democratizing retail - enabling any level of computer user to advertise, communicate and transact online."
