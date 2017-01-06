Top 3 tips to streamline shipping

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: Let's address drones - there are always rumors that drones will 'take out' the delivery man - do you see this happening soon? Or is this just a future expectation?

Achim Schneider, Global Head of Retail Industry Business Unit, SAP: Drones replacing delivery people is not out of the realm of possibility. With the advancement in technology changing how consumers engage with retailers, experts believe customers' expectations of how they should be treated is higher than ever. Next day shipping has been made possible and is nearing status quo thanks to technology. It won't be long until people come to expect 2 hour deliveries and same day delivery, which drones can make possible.

But in order to reach the point of drone delivery, retailers have to approach and manage the process as they would for any other delivery methods. Fulfillment technology helps ensure brands are streamlining the shipping process no matter the delivery method - planes, trains, trucks or drones - so retailers can sell more products and guarantee consumers are satisfied, in a timely manner.

Kristina: Free shipping remains a key component of shoppers' online purchases - especially during the holidays - is this a 'must do' for retailers? Are there any other 'must do' shipping rules?

Achim: Free shipping is a 'must do' for maintaining a high level of customer satisfaction since it's the incentive for many consumers to shop online, as opposed to retail locations. On-time delivery is another key component for shoppers during the holiday season, particularly those ordering at the last minute. Especially for retailers that ship 300,000 packages a day, it's important that the distribution network is well established in order to ensure inventory accuracy and timely fulfillment. Effective warehouse management and information sharing, that allows managers to more effectively communicate with transport providers and couriers, are both considerations retailers must take to provide customers with the best ecommerce experience.

Kristina: What are your top 3 tips for retailers to streamline the shipping process?

Achim: 1) Replace multiple third party warehouse management systems and custom warehouse management systems with one system in order seamlessly integrate all aspects of fulfillment and shipping.

2) Use data to gain insights into shopper behavior to better anticipate customer needs.

3) Ensure employees are well trained in the shipping processes? in the case the technology fails and manual intervention is needed.

