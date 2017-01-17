BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Mobile Marketing : January 17, 2017


Top 3 tips to improve your mobile video strategy

Mobile devices and video consumption go hand in hand. Still, it can be hard for marketers to connect through the medium. Here are three tips to improve your brand's mobile strategy.

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: What 3 advertising elements are critical for video success?

John Piontkowski, Vice President & Industry Lead, Finance and Yahoo: Advertisers need to focus on high quality content that suits the viewing experience across screens, balancing premium and programmatic video ad opportunities, and using data effectively to engage the right audience and measure the performance of campaigns.

Kristina: What are your top 3 tips to create a strong mobile video strategy?

John: Consider a direct-response element and provide a clear call to action in your ads to help drive engagement.

When thinking through your mobile video strategy, focus on creative that will provide value to viewers and inspire them especially through native ad formats.

Keep it short! Based on our research we know that consumers prefer shorter ads, so keep it to 15 to 30 seconds to ensure a quality mobile video ad experience.

Tags: mobile marketing, mobile video, mobile video content, Yahoo










