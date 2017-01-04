Take-back Tuesday predicted to see 50% increase in returns

by Helen Leggatt

According to the Royal Mail, the number of returns posted on 3 January, 2017, will be 50% higher than an average day in December. The prediction is based on the number of returns handled by Royal Mail through its Tracked Returns service, which is used by more than 1000 e-retailers for the return of unwanted online purchases.

In fact, during January last year, Tracked Returns were higher than in any other month of the year.

As the first day back at work, Tuesday 3 January has been dubbed by Royal Mail as 'Take-back Tuesday'.

The ease of returning online purchases is still an important part of the online shopping process, with 38% of online shoppers citing a free returns policy as likely to increase their online shopping frequency.

Clothing and footwear are the items most likely to be returned. Royal Mail's Delivery Matters - Returns Special found that, of 1,517 UK online shoppers surveyed, 30% said they returned women's clothes, 17% sent back men's clothes, 16% returned footwear and 7% returned children's clothes.

Royal Mail operates a "returns portal". This gives retailers full visibility of returned items - from exactly which items are being returned, from which customer and for what reason. This enables retailers to improve stock management and also enables online retailers to help shoppers benefit from an improved experience. Shoppers are given the the ability to easily print off a returns label and monitor the progress of their item back to the retailer through Royal Mail's enhanced Tracked Returns service, which tracks at five points in Royal Mail's network.

