BizReport : Mobile Marketing : January 05, 2017
Survey reveals strong acceptance of digital voice-enabled assistants
As the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show prepares to throw open its doors, there is little doubt that Artificial Intelligence in many forms will be showcased and, according to a new survey from Accenture, it is technology that consumers are ready to embrace.
More than 26,000 consumers from 26 countries responded to Accenture's Digital Consumer Survey and, for the first time, the survey included a question about voice-enabled =digital assistants, such as Google Home or Amazon Echo. While just 4% said they currently owned such a device, two-thirds (65%) said they use it on a regular basis.
Furthermore, the survey found that young Millennials are leading the adoption of voice-enabled assistants on smartphones, with 84% claiming to use them.
Overall, consumers were found to be willing to embrace a wide array of AI-powered, personalized services, with a majority of respondents saying they are interested in personal health assistants (60%), smart trip assistants (59%) and entertainment advisers (51%).
However, privacy concerns still abound. Just over a third of respondents said they trusted tech manufacturers with their data and only 13% trust search engine providers.
"The 'insecurity of things' is a major industry challenge," said David Sovie, global managing director for Accenture's Electronics and High-Tech business. "There are widespread consumer concerns about the privacy of their personal data being stolen or compromised. And relative to the value delivered, prices of these connected devices remain too high. Market momentum for these devices will stall unless the industry overcomes these obstacles. If that happens, market demand could accelerate quickly."
Accenture's survey also suggests smartphone sales will rebound in 2017 driven primarily by Chinese consumers. Consumer purchases of smartphones dropped to a three-year low last year. Fueling the rebound will be smartphones featuring better security, improved performance and new functions.
Tags: artificial intelligence trends, digital assistant, survey, technology
