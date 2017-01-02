Survey finds consumers want less social media

by Kristina Knight

According to new data out from Treem, about half (51%) of Americans say one of their New Year's Resolutions is to cut back - or dropping completely out - of social media in 2017. The reasons why are varied - from being annoyed at the proliferation of fake news to avoiding work colleagues or parents in the social realm.

Treem researchers also asked what consumers want out of social media in the New Year - about 7% said they wanted to become an influencer while 6% said they wanted to look smart. About 15% said they wanted to reduce the drama associated with social media.

To help people cut through the clutter of social media, Treem is launching the Treem Communications Platform, a new option which allows consumers to better control and organize their social media hangouts so that only certain people see certain posts, for example.

"When it comes to social networks, we're up-ending the status quo," said Ken Kaufman, Treem Founder and CEO. "We've created a totally new way for users to organize and communicate with their contacts, curate and manage their own content streams without advertiser interference, and proactively manage the visibility and privacy of their posts. We're also rewarding our most engaged users with a real financial stake in the company and its future success."

Tags: social marketing, social media tips, social media trends, Treem