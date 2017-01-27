Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Advertising : January 27, 2017
Survey: Businesses looking for innovation
A new year always brings insights into the past which lead to changes in the present, and 2017 is no different. And, according to new data out from Yes Lifecycle Marketing, a large number of marketers are looking for innovation this year.
Among the more interesting findings from the report is that most marketers want to grow their business - and that they are looking for tech innovations to do this. About 40% are looking to cross-channel attribution to help them increase sales and improve engagement while 38% say they'll test tools built for content.
Researchers also found:
• 68% would like improvements in email personalization
• 59% would like improvements in website personalization
• 70% say they use email engagement data to personalize, but half say this personalization is 'weak'
• 31% say tech innovation is the most important characteristic in choosing a tech solution
"Brands are looking for partners who will help them become insights-driven businesses," said Mike Iaccarino, CEO and Chairman of Infogroup, parent company of Yes Lifecycle Marketing. "As marketers want to implement more advanced, innovative tactics, the right technology and services partner will provide the cross-channel capabilities needed to be able to execute highly-personalized marketing communications."
The full study can be downloaded here.
Tags: advertising, advertising trends, ecommerce, innovation, Yes Lifecycle Marketing
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Report: Boomers want personalization, individuality
- Survey: Businesses looking for innovation
- Top 3 tips to improve location targeting
- Location-targeted mobile ad spend to exceed $32 billion by 2021
- Consumers eliminate hotels with less than 3-star reviews from accommodation research
- Ad Roundup: Launches to offer increased data
- Criteo data shows mobile important for Valentine shoppers
- Expert: What retailers need to know about 3D shopping
Featured White Papers
- How to Deliver Content Your Employees Will Love to Share
Your employees are your greatest asset. It makes perfect sense that companies would double down on their own talent, empowering...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers