BizReport : Research : January 19, 2017
Supermarkets, technology brands' marketing campaigns most effective
Which UK industry's marketing campaigns inspired, and which were the least effective, in 2016? New research commissioned by 3radical reveals what consumers think.
3radical's study into consumer attitudes and perceptions of the marketing campaigns of the UK's biggest industries revealed that Supermarkets and Technology firms were considered to have created the most effective campaigns during 2016. Eighty percent of consumers in the UK believed Supermarkets' campaigns to be effective and encourage purchase, and 79% thought the same of Technology brands.
At the other end of the scale, Fashion & Beauty brands were considered to have produced the least inspiring campaign, along with Banks & Financial Services. Fifty percent of consumers in the UK said Banks & Financial Services produced the least effective marketing, and 38% cited Fashion & Beauty.
3radical's research also pointed to loyalty schemes as being the biggest marketing successes of British commerce in the past 10 years. Nearly all (93%) of British consumers have become a member of a loyalty scheme at some point and three-quarters have remained active members of schemes they like for more than a year. However, consumer use of loyalty schemes has not been as high as brands would like. Despite a third of consumers in the UK having five or more loyalty cards, two-thirds of them will use just one or two on a regular basis.
"We've found that loyalty schemes work extremely well in principal. However, they must they evolve to become a richer, more individual customer experience across the entire customer journey if they are to continue attracting and retaining the attention of their customers," said David Eldridge, CEO at 3radical. "The most successful programmes are those that help to develop more of an emotional connection with the brand rather than a transactional one, by creating interesting ways to interact across the customer journey and therefore offering plenty of ways to re-engage with them multiple times."
Supermarkets, technology brands' marketing campaigns most effective
