BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Ecommerce : January 17, 2017


Study: Trust, payments annoy marketplace sellers

Marketplace sellers may consider going outside the confines of sites like Ebay, Etsy, and Amazon, despite the sites' reach, because of trust and payment factors.

by Kristina Knight

That's the word from new data out from Hyperwallet. Their State of Ecommerce Marketplace Selling in 2017 found trust and payments were two of the biggest factors for sellers disliking working within Amazon and similar marketplaces.

Sellers surveyed for the report said they would like to see lower seller fees and more flexible payment options, but are satisfied with the speed of payments.

"Ecommerce marketplace selling is one of many ways the modern workforce is constantly changing," said Brent Warrington, CEO of Hyperwallet. "No longer are today's workers limited to 9-to-5 or hourly jobs. Instead, the gig economy enables workers around the world to bring in income through online selling, Uber driving, freelance writing, and more. This report uncovers the feelings, perceptions, and aspirations for the ecommerce marketplace segment of the gig economy."

Other interesting findings from the report:

• 33% will 'only sell' in the US because of fees associated with international selling
• 53% say they don't trust the security of the marketplace where they sell
• 13% have switched marketplaces because of frustrating payment processes
• 10% say they have missed/delayed bill payments because of late marketplace dispersements

Tags: ecommerce, ecommerce trends, Hyperwallet, marketplace seller trends










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/01/study-trust-payments-annoy-marketplace-sellers.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.