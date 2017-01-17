Search BizReport
BizReport : Ecommerce : January 17, 2017
Study: Trust, payments annoy marketplace sellers
Marketplace sellers may consider going outside the confines of sites like Ebay, Etsy, and Amazon, despite the sites' reach, because of trust and payment factors.
That's the word from new data out from Hyperwallet. Their State of Ecommerce Marketplace Selling in 2017 found trust and payments were two of the biggest factors for sellers disliking working within Amazon and similar marketplaces.
Sellers surveyed for the report said they would like to see lower seller fees and more flexible payment options, but are satisfied with the speed of payments.
"Ecommerce marketplace selling is one of many ways the modern workforce is constantly changing," said Brent Warrington, CEO of Hyperwallet. "No longer are today's workers limited to 9-to-5 or hourly jobs. Instead, the gig economy enables workers around the world to bring in income through online selling, Uber driving, freelance writing, and more. This report uncovers the feelings, perceptions, and aspirations for the ecommerce marketplace segment of the gig economy."
Other interesting findings from the report:
• 33% will 'only sell' in the US because of fees associated with international selling
• 53% say they don't trust the security of the marketplace where they sell
• 13% have switched marketplaces because of frustrating payment processes
• 10% say they have missed/delayed bill payments because of late marketplace dispersements
Tags: ecommerce, ecommerce trends, Hyperwallet, marketplace seller trends
