BizReport : Ecommerce : January 19, 2017


Study: Order struggles a problem for B2B

Order struggles are a problem for B2B brands. That's the takeaway from a new CloudCraze study. Researchers found most B2B marketers have lost a sale because of ordering-specific issues - like a seamless experience, data effectiveness, and cost efficiency.

by Kristina Knight

While B2B hubs are expected to push a solid budgetary chunk into upgrading their ecommerce systems, for some the upgrade may come too late. According to new data out from CloudCraze, more than half (65%) of B2B's surveyed are working off of ecommerce systems that are more than 2 years old. The study also shows that more than one-third struggle with cost effectiveness (37%), providing a seamless experience (35%), and having a holistic customer view (31%).

"B2B commerce is expected to grow at an annual rate of nearly eight percent over the next three years," said Ray Grady, EVP of CloudCraze. "Therefore, technological advancements through cloud-based solutions should be the top priority for organizations looking to facilitate a quality customer experience. Self-service capabilities and advanced payment options allow B2B organizations to be more efficient and accurate with their ordering process, which will go a long way in improving the buyer journey and driving revenue."

Looking ahead, 38% of B2Bers say providing a quality customer experience is their top priority.

Tags: B2B ecommerce, B2B trends, cloud craze, ecommerce, ecommerce problems, ecommerce trends










