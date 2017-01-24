Search BizReport
BizReport : Mobile Marketing : January 24, 2017
Study: Mobile gaming makes people happier than socnets
Playing around with a game makes people happier than playing around in social media. That's the takeaway from new Tapjoy data, which found people not only are more relaxed when playing games, but that games also make them feel more focused and engaged.
Advertisers wanting to up the engagement factor with their customers might consider in-game advertising. That's because, compared to social media interaction, consumers say they are more engaged when playing that surfing socnets (35% vs. 20%).
And, this may come as a surprise, but mobile gamers are more likely to be older - those over age 55 make up 23% of mobile gamers. Only 21% are between the ages of 25 and 34, and only 19% are between the ages of 35 and 44.
"When designing their digital advertising strategies, it's critical that brands take into consideration the activities that consumers are engaged in at the time and how they make them feel," said Shannon Jessup, chief revenue officer of Tapjoy. "There are nearly 2 billion mobile gamers in the world, and the unique state of mind consumers have when playing games on their smartphones or tablets represents an incredible opportunity for brands to truly connect with consumers."
Other interesting findings from the Changing Face of Mobile Gamers: What Brands Need to Know report include:
• 2/3 of those playing mobile games do not self-describe as 'a gamer'
• 70% are playing mobile games while also watching TV
• Mobile gamers are 2x more likely to play at night or at home than during the day or at work
• 63% of mobile gamers are women
As to what mobile gamers are playing, more than half choose puzzle games while 38% choose strategy games, and 33% go for trivia.
- Study: Mobile gaming makes people happier than socnets
