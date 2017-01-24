BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Mobile Marketing : January 24, 2017


Study: Mobile gaming makes people happier than socnets

Playing around with a game makes people happier than playing around in social media. That's the takeaway from new Tapjoy data, which found people not only are more relaxed when playing games, but that games also make them feel more focused and engaged.

by Kristina Knight

Advertisers wanting to up the engagement factor with their customers might consider in-game advertising. That's because, compared to social media interaction, consumers say they are more engaged when playing that surfing socnets (35% vs. 20%).

And, this may come as a surprise, but mobile gamers are more likely to be older - those over age 55 make up 23% of mobile gamers. Only 21% are between the ages of 25 and 34, and only 19% are between the ages of 35 and 44.

"When designing their digital advertising strategies, it's critical that brands take into consideration the activities that consumers are engaged in at the time and how they make them feel," said Shannon Jessup, chief revenue officer of Tapjoy. "There are nearly 2 billion mobile gamers in the world, and the unique state of mind consumers have when playing games on their smartphones or tablets represents an incredible opportunity for brands to truly connect with consumers."

Other interesting findings from the Changing Face of Mobile Gamers: What Brands Need to Know report include:

• 2/3 of those playing mobile games do not self-describe as 'a gamer'
• 70% are playing mobile games while also watching TV
• Mobile gamers are 2x more likely to play at night or at home than during the day or at work
• 63% of mobile gamers are women

As to what mobile gamers are playing, more than half choose puzzle games while 38% choose strategy games, and 33% go for trivia.

Tags: mobile game trends, mobile gaming, mobile marketing, social marketing, Tapjoy










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/01/study-mobile-gaming-makes-people-happier-than-socnets.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.