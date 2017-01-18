BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Mobile Marketing : January 18, 2017


Study: Mobile consumers want control

The new year is a good time to change or update advertising strategy - especially in the mobile space - according to one new report. The data suggests allowing consumers to opt-in could increase their engagement.

by Kristina Knight

For brands trying to engage with mobile consumers, try giving the consumer the power through opt-in options. That's the word from new Nielsen research, which indicates more than half (54%) of mobile consumers prefer ads which are incentivized in some way (i.e. rewarded video) versus traditional pre-roll ads. So-called 'value exchange' formats give consumers the ability to choose the content they see in ads, which has been shown to increase their engagement.

"This study highlights a fundamental change in the advertising industry. Value exchange is improving mobile advertising by focusing on the customer," said Mitchell Reichgut, CEO of Jun Group. "Advertising has traditionally been interruptive and that doesn't work well on smartphones. This is quickly changing. Mobile gives audiences more control than ever and the industry needs to adjust quickly."

The study was conducted by Nielsen on behalf of Jun Group. Other interesting findings from the report include:

• 74% of consumers exposed to 'value exchange' ads enjoyed the engagement more than traditional pre-roll ads
• Value exchange ads increased awareness by 34%
• Value exchange ads increase purchase intent by 26%

Tags: Jun Group, mobile ad choice, mobile ads, mobile marketing, Nielsen Research, opt-in advertising










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/01/study-mobile-consumers-want-control.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.