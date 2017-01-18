Study: Mobile consumers want control

by Kristina Knight

For brands trying to engage with mobile consumers, try giving the consumer the power through opt-in options. That's the word from new Nielsen research, which indicates more than half (54%) of mobile consumers prefer ads which are incentivized in some way (i.e. rewarded video) versus traditional pre-roll ads. So-called 'value exchange' formats give consumers the ability to choose the content they see in ads, which has been shown to increase their engagement.

"This study highlights a fundamental change in the advertising industry. Value exchange is improving mobile advertising by focusing on the customer," said Mitchell Reichgut, CEO of Jun Group. "Advertising has traditionally been interruptive and that doesn't work well on smartphones. This is quickly changing. Mobile gives audiences more control than ever and the industry needs to adjust quickly."

The study was conducted by Nielsen on behalf of Jun Group. Other interesting findings from the report include:

• 74% of consumers exposed to 'value exchange' ads enjoyed the engagement more than traditional pre-roll ads

• Value exchange ads increased awareness by 34%

• Value exchange ads increase purchase intent by 26%

