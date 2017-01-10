Study: Consumers high on VR

by Kristina Knight

What is perhaps most promising for brands, though, is that consumers are thinking of brands that are early adopters of VR as part of their strategy as innovators (51%). Nearly all (89%) of consumers say they have heard of virtual reality and nearly one-third (29%) have tried it.

"We believe the appetite for immersive ad experiences is growing rapidly and that savvy brands and agencies who want to interact authentically with consumers and drive higher engagement should explore these ad formats," said Tripp Boyle, VP of Emerging Platforms, YuMe. "We're proud to be a leader in this latest industry innovation arc, as we see tremendous value for brands in vertical markets, including auto, entertainment, travel and retail, to offer interactive experiences and deepen consumer bonds with their brands."

Other interesting takeaways from the report include:

• 60% of those who have tried VR say it 'creates a positive view' of brands

• Half say they would interact with ads in VR

• 60% say VR can create an engaging experience

• 53% believe 360 video creates an engaging experience

