BizReport : Email Marketing : January 16, 2017
Salecycle research reveals the perfect abandoned cart email
With as many as three-quarters of consumers abandoning shopping carts without making a purchase, new research from SaleCycle will be of interest to nearly all online retailers.
Email is perhaps the most efficient way to reconnecting with consumers who have filled an online shopping cart, only to abandon it before heading to checkout.
According to SaleCycle, the best time to send that cart abandonment email is one hour after a shopping cart has been abandoned. Sending at this point in time results in a much higher conversion rate (6.33%) than those sent earlier (3.14% up to an hour after abandonment) and later (1.74% 24 hours after abandonment).
Furthermore, their research also revealed that personalization of abandonment emails is a big factor in their success, particularly when used in the subject line. Open rates for emails with the recipient's name in the subject line resulted in open rates of 46.21% and and a conversion/send rate of 3.71%, compared with subject lines that had a customer service tone, which resulted in open rates of 41.42% and a conversion/send rate of 2.99%.
The content of a cart abandonment email is also important, whether it is to re-engage consumers with the products they were initially interested in or to recommend similar or complementary products. Other content items suggested include a clear call to action, customer reviews and delivery information.
