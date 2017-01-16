Retailers lost 19% of Christmas customers to rivals

by Helen Leggatt



Today's customer expects products to be available 24/7 and for retailers to offer delivery and collection options that are convenient. Retailers that do not offer such reliability and flexibility will find customers heading elsewhere.

In fact, according to the JDA/Centiro report, that's exactly what 19% of retailers' 2016 Christmas shoppers did. Twelve percent of adults in the UK that shopped online during the holiday period went to a different retailer because their initial choice of item was not in stock and 7% chose another retailer as delivery times were not in line with their requirements.

"Christmas shoppers have become increasingly savvy, as they look to use the channels that best suit their budget and lifestyle," said Jason Shorrock, vice president of retail strategy EMEA at JDA. "This means retailers cannot afford to stand still if they are to meet customers' growing online shopping expectations."

Additional findings from the 'JDA & Centiro Christmas Customer Pulse Report 2017' include:

- 32% of shoppers experienced issues with their online purchases;

- 39% used Click & Collect services (down from 41% in 2015);

- 53% used Click & Collect to avoid delivery charges;

- 24% experienced missed deliveries despite being at home.



Tags: 2016, Christmas, ecommerce, online shopping, research, retail