BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : : January 16, 2017


Retailers lost 19% of Christmas customers to rivals

Stock availability issues and unsuitable delivery times resulted in retailers losing nearly a fifth of their 2016 holiday customers, according to a new report from JDA/Centiro.

by Helen Leggatt


Today's customer expects products to be available 24/7 and for retailers to offer delivery and collection options that are convenient. Retailers that do not offer such reliability and flexibility will find customers heading elsewhere.

switch.pngIn fact, according to the JDA/Centiro report, that's exactly what 19% of retailers' 2016 Christmas shoppers did. Twelve percent of adults in the UK that shopped online during the holiday period went to a different retailer because their initial choice of item was not in stock and 7% chose another retailer as delivery times were not in line with their requirements.

"Christmas shoppers have become increasingly savvy, as they look to use the channels that best suit their budget and lifestyle," said Jason Shorrock, vice president of retail strategy EMEA at JDA. "This means retailers cannot afford to stand still if they are to meet customers' growing online shopping expectations."

Additional findings from the 'JDA & Centiro Christmas Customer Pulse Report 2017' include:

- 32% of shoppers experienced issues with their online purchases;
- 39% used Click & Collect services (down from 41% in 2015);
- 53% used Click & Collect to avoid delivery charges;
- 24% experienced missed deliveries despite being at home.

Tags: 2016, Christmas, ecommerce, online shopping, research, retail










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport





Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/01/retailers-lost-19-of-christmas-customers-to-rivals.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.