Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : : January 16, 2017
Retailers lost 19% of Christmas customers to rivals
Stock availability issues and unsuitable delivery times resulted in retailers losing nearly a fifth of their 2016 holiday customers, according to a new report from JDA/Centiro.
Today's customer expects products to be available 24/7 and for retailers to offer delivery and collection options that are convenient. Retailers that do not offer such reliability and flexibility will find customers heading elsewhere.
In fact, according to the JDA/Centiro report, that's exactly what 19% of retailers' 2016 Christmas shoppers did. Twelve percent of adults in the UK that shopped online during the holiday period went to a different retailer because their initial choice of item was not in stock and 7% chose another retailer as delivery times were not in line with their requirements.
"Christmas shoppers have become increasingly savvy, as they look to use the channels that best suit their budget and lifestyle," said Jason Shorrock, vice president of retail strategy EMEA at JDA. "This means retailers cannot afford to stand still if they are to meet customers' growing online shopping expectations."
Additional findings from the 'JDA & Centiro Christmas Customer Pulse Report 2017' include:
- 32% of shoppers experienced issues with their online purchases;
- 39% used Click & Collect services (down from 41% in 2015);
- 53% used Click & Collect to avoid delivery charges;
- 24% experienced missed deliveries despite being at home.
Tags: 2016, Christmas, ecommerce, online shopping, research, retail
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Brands use content marketing primarily for brand awareness
- Salecycle research reveals the perfect abandoned cart email
- Retailers lost 19% of Christmas customers to rivals
- Hope for homeless asking for cash in cashless society
- B2B organizations struggle to provide streamlined, frictionless commerce experiences
- Expert: AI to help video distribution
- 4 ways TV will change in 2017
- Top 4 tips to prep for 2017 ecommerce
Featured White Papers
- How to Deliver Content Your Employees Will Love to Share
Your employees are your greatest asset. It makes perfect sense that companies would double down on their own talent, empowering...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers