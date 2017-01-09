Research: Sustainable products key to brand success

by Helen Leggatt

The international study, conducted by Unilever among 20,000 respondents, has revealed a third of consumers prefer 'sustainable' brands from companies they believe are focusing on social and environmental issues.

According to Unilever, this consumer preference represents €966 billion out of a €2.5 trillion market for sustainable goods, citing some of its own sustainable products, such as Hellmann's and Dove, as making up nearly half of the company's global growth in 2016.

Interestingly, the study found that more respondents from developing economies said they felt better purchasing sustainably-sourced products. While 78% of consumers in the U.S. felt better buying sustainable products, and 53% in the UK, in India and Turkey those figures rise to 88% and 85% respectively.

Unilever said its study presented two probable reasons for consumers' greater focus on sustainable purchasing in emerging economies.

"First is direct exposure to the negative impact of unsustainable business practices, such as water and energy shortages, food poverty and poor air quality. And second is the power of social norms. So, while Brazilian, Indian and Turkish people feel pressure from their family, friends and even their children to buy greener, more socially responsible products, this sense of social scrutiny is currently less prevalent in the UK and US," Unilever said.

Tags: brand marketing, research, sustainability