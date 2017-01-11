Research reveals email marketing more popular among marketers than trendier topics

by Helen Leggatt

By monitoring the online activities of companies nationwide over a two year period, to ascertain baseline activity levels, and following this up with a 30-day monitoring period, True Influence was able to recognize the biggest increases in online activity by keyword.

Together, "email marketing" and "online video" were found to account for 78% of what True Influence calls "total intent signals" which include activities such as visits to websites, email opens, blog reading and white paper downloads.

Despite video marketing being touted as the next big thing in marketing, email marketing scored better. While each activity scored just over 5.5m intent events, email took the lead when it came to the number of domains from which intent signals were being picked up - more than 90,000 compared to 75,000 for video.

"It is interesting to ponder why marketers are more interested in email and related topics than trendier topics? In other words, why would interest be increasing in what is such a well-established marketing activity?" writes True Influence in a recent blog post.

"One explanation may be that predicting consumer and buyer behavior must be spot-on in regards to reaching the right audience at the right channel with the right message. Combine that with the fact that in today's economy, most marketers are subjugated to a fixed budget and aren't free to experiment with their marketing mix. It has never been more essential to nail the right combination of tactics that delivers the most dependable and tangible ROI."



Tags: email marketing, marketing trends, research, video marketing