Reports ID when people shop

by Kristina Knight

First, new data out from AppsFlyer suggests Black Friday is on the rise around the globe. Researchers looked into how shoppers engaged with retailers and brands over the Thanksgiving weekend and found that in the US, Black Friday shoppers spent about 50% more than average shopping days. The same was found in countries like France and Germany; for these countries, Black Friday shoppers again spent about 50% more than average shopping days.

The research also shows that Cyber Monday is beginning to catch on in other countries, with French and German shoppers spending about 30% more on Cyber Monday than typical Mondays. Interestingly, in the UK, shopping was not increased on either Cyber Monday or Black Friday. Those days hovered around the daily averages.

The AppsFlyer report also showed that about 10% of all Q4 2016 purchases were made in the five days surrounding Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Meanwhile, not all the retail news this holiday was about buying - some was about selling. Decluttr has released data detailing the most traded in gear for the 2016 holidays. Leading the pack was the Frozen DVD. Also high on the list cell phones (525,000 trade ins) and video games including Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, which ranks as the most traded-in video game.

Liam Howley, marketing director at Decluttr, said, "The Christmas period is always our busiest time of year as thousands of customers come to us to sell the items that have been replaced by newer gifts - whether that's CDs, DVDs, video games or tech items. Our CD and DVD trade-ins are always a good barometer of what or who is waning in popularity and this year's trade-in figures make for quite interesting reading, particularly for One Direction. When it comes to the rest of the unwanted list, parents may have found their children have grown out of Frozen and have sold this to make space for new presents as their tastes change."

Trade-ins peaked at 5pm Christmas Day and 6pm the Monday following Christmas. In all, more than 4,700 tech items were traded in this holiday.

