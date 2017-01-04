Report: One-third of holiday shoppers used mobile

by Kristina Knight

The overall holiday spend was up just over 10%, according to the data. NetElixir researchers also found that the biggest spending increases, regionally speaking, were in the south (19% increase) and west (9% increase).

"We attributed the conservative growth figures this year to several factors like earlier than usual holiday shopping with major online events like Amazon's Prime Day, consumers using their mobile devices to purchase yet making less expensive purchases on mobile, and to the uncertain political environment," said Udayan Bose, CEO of NetElixir. "The uptick in mobile activity this holiday season caused conversions and impressions to increase fairly dramatically, but caused overall AOV (Average Order Value) to decrease as people typically spend less on their mobile devices than on desktops. The time of day rates are also important findings for retailers as they plan for future digital marketing campaigns, which should be focused on the afternoon hours when consumers are showing the most engagement and intent to purchase."

Other interesting findings from the NetElixir report include:

• Search marketing impressions increased by 35% YoY

• Search marketing conversions increased by 18%

• 12pm - 8pm were the hottest shopping times

Tags: m:commerce trends, mobile commerce, mobile marketing, mobile retail, NetElixir