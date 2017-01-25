Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Mobile Marketing : January 25, 2017
Report: Mobile offers skyrocketing
Over the past year, retailers and other brands have significantly increased their use of mobile coupons and offers. That's the word from new Koupon Media data which shows 104 million Americans used mobile offers in 2016.
As to the effectiveness of these offers, Koupon's data shows that ads that included mobile offers resulted in 200% higher engagement levels than those that did not; the research also shows cross-channel distribution is key for these offers.
Researchers found that distributing mobile offers via social networks, online ads, and mobile apps increased the reach and success rates of the offers.
"Mobile offers are more popular than ever before, with 104 million mobile coupon users in the U.S. alone," said Bill Ogle, CEO of Koupon Media. "Between the surge of small format retail and the onset of the connected car, marketers are exploring new, innovative ways to deliver personalized, data-driven, omni-channel experiences that bridge the gap from online to in-store sales. As a result, major brands and retailers are fundamentally changing the way they think about marketing to consumers, incorporating mobile offers as a way to not only drive engagement but also increase sales."
Other interesting findings include:
• "Small Format" retailers like convenience and drug stores out-performed larger format stores by 400%
• Connected Car mobile offers are expected to grow 150% by 2030
Tags: ecommerce, Koupon Media, mobile commerce, mobile marketing, mobile marketing trends, mobile offers
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Report: Mobile offers skyrocketing
- Consumer trust not the same in every language
- How to better understand the ROI of ad efforts
- 95% of Internet users in China access via mobile
- Expert: Mobile key for 2017
- Study: Mobile gaming makes people happier than socnets
- Ad Roundup: Experience key to releases, partnerships
- Top 3 SEO strategies to implement now
Featured White Papers
- How to Deliver Content Your Employees Will Love to Share
Your employees are your greatest asset. It makes perfect sense that companies would double down on their own talent, empowering...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers