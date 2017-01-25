BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
January 25, 2017


Report: Mobile offers skyrocketing

Over the past year, retailers and other brands have significantly increased their use of mobile coupons and offers. That's the word from new Koupon Media data which shows 104 million Americans used mobile offers in 2016.

by Kristina Knight

As to the effectiveness of these offers, Koupon's data shows that ads that included mobile offers resulted in 200% higher engagement levels than those that did not; the research also shows cross-channel distribution is key for these offers.

Researchers found that distributing mobile offers via social networks, online ads, and mobile apps increased the reach and success rates of the offers.

"Mobile offers are more popular than ever before, with 104 million mobile coupon users in the U.S. alone," said Bill Ogle, CEO of Koupon Media. "Between the surge of small format retail and the onset of the connected car, marketers are exploring new, innovative ways to deliver personalized, data-driven, omni-channel experiences that bridge the gap from online to in-store sales. As a result, major brands and retailers are fundamentally changing the way they think about marketing to consumers, incorporating mobile offers as a way to not only drive engagement but also increase sales."

Other interesting findings include:

• "Small Format" retailers like convenience and drug stores out-performed larger format stores by 400%
• Connected Car mobile offers are expected to grow 150% by 2030

Tags: ecommerce, Koupon Media, mobile commerce, mobile marketing, mobile marketing trends, mobile offers










