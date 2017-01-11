Report IDs habits of Boomer shoppers

by Kristina Knight

All demographics have their quirks, and knowing those quirks can help retailers earn out. Colloguy's Jeff Berry has identified several traits that are key to retailers engaging the Boomer generation. Among the more interesting:

• Fewer than one-third (27%) of Boomers find shopping relaxing

• Boomers are more likely not to shop with a retailer if a sales associate 'doesn't appreciate them'

• Convenience is key for Boomers

How does these findings impact retailers? By taking care with merchandising (putting like items with like, for example), by properly training employees, and simplifying check-outs, brands can make it easier for shoppers to get to stores, to find what they want, and to get on with their day.

"If everybody shopped alike, retailers could take a single approach. But our report shows that people shop differently across generations. The baby boomer generation has been overshadowed in recent years by the millennial express, but retailers would be wise to pay considerable attention to the mighty boomers. They know what they want, and they'll demonstrate tremendous loyalty to retailers they feel deserve it," said Jeff Berry, author of the Shopping by Generation report, and Editor in Chief, Colloquy.

Other interesting findings from the report include:

• 84% of Boomers said they preferred shopping in-store

• 37% say they 'look around' stores for new items

• Boomers aren't set on buying out of loyalty/nostalgia

• 7 in 10 choose loyalty programs because they are economical

