Report: Distance key to travel advertising

by Kristina Knight

A couple of years ago, the 'staycation' was all the rage in the US, and while many travelers are still planning shorter vacation trips, they aren't using the same lingo. That's one key takeaway from new Hitwise data, which found a 63% drop in the use of the 'staycation' search term. Instead, vacationers looking for destinations closer to home are using variations of that word.

"Marketing messages should play off these motivations, for example encouraging Los Angeles residents to consider a quick jaunt to Palm Springs for the price, convenience and ease," says Rochelle Bailis, director of content at Hitwise, a division of Connexity.

Then, here are those looking at longer, many times international travel. These vacationers spend just over $3,200 per trip, and nearly half (40%) will be looking at flights followed by car rental (21%).

"In the beginning of their research phase, international travelers often search based on country so SEM campaigns should be optimized based on specific, location-based search variations," says Ms. Bailis. "For travel marketers finalizing their Q1 planning, understanding the mindset, demographics and search habits of long vs. short-distance travelers can help improve messaging, geo-targeting and inventory to capture the attention of these two segments."

