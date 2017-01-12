Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Advertising : January 12, 2017
Report: Distance key to travel advertising
There may be a better way to target vacation planners: distance. According to new data out from Hitwise, a division of Connexity, there are subtle differences between two groups of travelers - those who are planning getaways within the US and those looking at international travel.
A couple of years ago, the 'staycation' was all the rage in the US, and while many travelers are still planning shorter vacation trips, they aren't using the same lingo. That's one key takeaway from new Hitwise data, which found a 63% drop in the use of the 'staycation' search term. Instead, vacationers looking for destinations closer to home are using variations of that word.
"Marketing messages should play off these motivations, for example encouraging Los Angeles residents to consider a quick jaunt to Palm Springs for the price, convenience and ease," says Rochelle Bailis, director of content at Hitwise, a division of Connexity.
Then, here are those looking at longer, many times international travel. These vacationers spend just over $3,200 per trip, and nearly half (40%) will be looking at flights followed by car rental (21%).
"In the beginning of their research phase, international travelers often search based on country so SEM campaigns should be optimized based on specific, location-based search variations," says Ms. Bailis. "For travel marketers finalizing their Q1 planning, understanding the mindset, demographics and search habits of long vs. short-distance travelers can help improve messaging, geo-targeting and inventory to capture the attention of these two segments."
Tags: advertising, Connexity, Hitwise, travel advertising, travel marketing, travel trends
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Report: Distance key to travel advertising
- Top 4 tips for a sound live video strategy
- Report: Gen Z set to challenge marketers
- Personal touch for customer service drives retention, loyalty
- One-third of consumers interested in banking with Google, Amazon, Facebook
- Study: Digital shoppers less loyal
- 4 Questions with Integral's CMO
- Virtual, augmented reality tools will help close home decor "imagination gap"
Featured White Papers
- How to Deliver Content Your Employees Will Love to Share
Your employees are your greatest asset. It makes perfect sense that companies would double down on their own talent, empowering...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers