Prediction: Data to become industry catalyst

by Kristina Knight

More spending in mobile programmatic, but fewer vendors

"There was so much buzz around mobile data and IDs in the first six months of 2016, and in the latter half we've seen increased spending to validate that interest. In 2017, companies that can offer access to B2B audiences across devices will continue to earn more than those that don't," said Greg Herbst, VP Programmatic Data Solutions, Bombora.



Increased global demand for B2B data and targeting capabilities

"There is a serious hunger for B2B audience data and targeting capabilities outside the US, especially in EMEA and APAC, as big B2B brands start to leverage their marketing initiatives globally," said Herbst. "We're seeing more and more worldwide demand for Account-Based Marketing in the same countries that we're seeing increased interest in everything related to programmatic, as well as a willingness to invest in any B2B data that is available. In 2017, expect to see significant increases in spending from companies in these countries on B2B audience pools. We are also likely to see the rollout of data-driven offerings from select European publishers or groups of publishers that can find the right adtech partners to help them sell their B2B inventory programmatically."



The convergence of B2B and B2C

"B2B and B2C marketing are still very distinct disciplines, but in 2017 we'll see continued convergence between the two. Expect increased investment in platforms that help B2B marketers understand where a specific company is in terms of the 'buyer journey', as well as in tools that allow consumer-facing marketers to leverage B2B data programmatically," said Herbst.

Tags: advertising, advertising data, Bombora, data analysis, data targeting