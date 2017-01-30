BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
January 30, 2017


New mobile video ads really do get in touch with viewers

Smell-o-vision has been toyed with by marketers, but with limited success. However, a new ad experience centering on the sense of touch is proving to be effective.

by Helen Leggatt

Various attempts have been made at including whiffs over wifi, in cinemas or from televisions, but smell-o-vision is still in its infancy. However, technology already available on most smartphones could be the next big thing in using senses to boost ad appeal.

Most mobile devices have haptic technology - the term is derived from the Greek 'haptesthai', meaning 'to touch'. It's the technology that makes a mobile device provide physical feedback, such as vibrate.

halo.jpg

A new study from IPG Media Lab, in conjunction with haptic ad firm Immersion, found that including a sense of touch in a mobile video ad (TouchSense Ads) led to a 62% increase in feelings of connection with the brand advertised compared to standard video ads.

happy.jpg"More users felt that the brand itself was exciting or happy," says Grace Franz, marketing services manager at Immersion. "This leads researchers to conclude that TouchSense Ads create a halo effect on brand perception, and improve brand favorability - a 50% lift when comparing TouchSense Ads to static ads, and a 68% cost saving in increasing brand favorability, based on cost of standard video ads compared to cost of haptic video ads."

