BizReport : Trends & Ideas : January 17, 2017


Most media chiefs believe fake news is good for business

Fake news has been hitting the headlines of late but, according to a new report from the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, most news media chiefs believe fake news is good for business.

by Helen Leggatt

According to the survey of 145 chief executives, editors and digital leaders across 24 countries, 70% believe their position will be "strengthened" by consumers' desire for trusted and accurate news.

Most respondents see the rise of fake news as "a chance for quality journalism to stand out" but some also fear that the damage to people's trust could turn people away from news altogether.

Just 17% of respondents said they believed fake news would weaken the position of news media, 8% believed it would make no difference and 5% didn't know.

reuters.png

The report, 'Journalism, Media and Technology Trends and Predictions 2017', also predicts an "explosion" in the number of fact-checking services in the months ahead, with Facebook and Google already investing in them. Just this week Facebook announced it has boosted its efforts to combat the spread of fake news by allowing users in Germany to flag stories they believe to be untrue.

It's not just social media platforms that are monitoring fake news. The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has set up a new team dedicated to fact-checking news frequently shared on social media.

Tags: fake news, media, publishers, social media










