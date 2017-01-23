Search BizReport
BizReport : Trends & Ideas : January 23, 2017
Marketers believe AI will revolutionize industry, but lack understanding
Most marketing leaders believe artificial intelligence will revolutionize marketing within the next few years yet, according to a recent survey by Demandbase, in conjunction with Wakefield Research, few understand it and even less are using it.
The online survey, conducted between November 10 and November 22, 2016, among 500 B2B marketing leaders in companies with 250+ employees, found that 80% believe artificial intelligence will revolutionize marketing by the year 2020.
Nearly all (98%) see some benefit to their company's marketing of using artificial intelligence including:
- 60% believe it will provide better insight on accounts;
- 56% believe it will enable more detailed analysis of campaigns;
- 53% believe it will improve the identification of prospective customers.
However, the survey also revealed a lack of understanding and adoption of artificial intelligence. Just 26% of respondents could claim a "confident understanding" and even less, just 10%, are currently using artificial intelligence at their company.
Low adoption can be explained in part by the challenges facing marketers that the survey uncovered. Sixty percent said integrating artificial intelligence into their existing technology was a challenge, as was training employees (54%) and the interpretation of results (46%).
"As someone who has been studying AI for many years, I've recognized the promise of AI and B2B marketing for some time, which makes it really rewarding to see this vision is now shared by marketing executives," said Aman Naimat, SVP of Technology at Demandbase. "This data reveals that in order to be successful, marketing leaders need to lead the charge and present opportunities for AI instruction and experience for their teams, to ensure implementing it into their B2B technology stacks is effective."
Tags: artificial intelligence, marketing, research
