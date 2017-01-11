Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Advertising : January 11, 2017
London: Digital billboard ads target wealthy drivers based on vehicle registration
Drivers stuck in traffic at a set of traffic lights in London are being served digital billboard ads from the Bermuda Tourism Authority based on the type of car they drive.
Vehicle recognition technology is being used in four digital billboard locations in Britain and one is in the well-heeled area of London called Holland Park. At a busy traffic light junction, the Bermuda Tourism Authority is showing ads targeted at drivers of vehicles that are less than four years old and valued at more than £40,000 (US$48,600).
The ads, specifically targeted to wealthy drivers based on the type of car they are driving, are personalized with messages such as "Hello Bermudaful in the Range Rover". The ad targeting technology uses cameras trained on stationary traffic at the Holland Park traffic lights. The cameras detect vehicle registration number plates and uses an anonymized vehicle specification database to identify the make, model and color of the vehicle sitting at the traffic lights.
The ads are believed to be the travel industry's first campaign using vehicle recognition technology, and the Bermuda Tourism Authority worked with Media Agency Group to create the campaign.
According to John Kehoe, managing director of MAG, the campaign demonstrates the "truly versatile nature of digital out of home advertising and the incredible potential that new technologies and innovations carry for the industry as a whole".
"Bermuda required a campaign that delivered minimum wastage and maximum relevance - by tapping into vehicle recognition tech we've been able to target an ideal audience and ensure that they are served with personalized, effective advertising messages," he added.
Tags: advertising, digital billboard, out of home, technology
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- London: Digital billboard ads target wealthy drivers based on vehicle registration
- Report IDs habits of Boomer shoppers
- Study: Consumers high on VR
- Expert: How to get more from email
- Expert: Challenges brands must address for video, VR success
- Most marketers consider data analysis skills more important than social media skills
- UK: A nation of shopkeepers harbor designs to sell online
- Apple's search ad performance impressive
Featured White Papers
- How to Deliver Content Your Employees Will Love to Share
Your employees are your greatest asset. It makes perfect sense that companies would double down on their own talent, empowering...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers