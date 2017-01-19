Less than half of consumers satisfied with retail app experience

by Helen Leggatt

A third of consumers in the UK said they downloaded more retail apps in the last year than they did in the previous 12 months, but just 40% were satisfied with their retail app experience, according to a new report released by Apadmi. It seems retail apps are failing to provide the interactive mobile shopping experience that is expected by today's mobile consumer.

Almost a third (30%) said they would be more likely to use retail apps if they provided more functionality than just the ability to browse and buy, such as apps that could help them make purchasing decisions or recommend products based on their browsing history, and 1 in 5 said they want retailers to invest in more innovation to improve the app experience. More than half (54%) want better incentives and loyalty schemes, 38% want to be rewarded for using an app and 33% want better customer service.

Speed and convenience are the main reasons shoppers currently turn to mobile apps when browsing or making a purchase. More than half of consumers believe shopping online is quicker than shopping in-store, 42% think online shopping provides a greater product choice and 14% believe online shopping via an app provides a more personal and tailored shopping experience.

However, just one-third of retail app users had noticed any kind of improvement in the shopping tools they had previously downloaded. This reflects badly on the retailer, found the research, with more than a fifth saying that their opinion of a retailer would be damaged if its app was not regularly updated.

"These results sound a clear warning message to retailers that, while retail apps are becoming more popular with consumers, many are failing to meet expectations and deliver the kind of service customers clearly expect," said Nick Black, CEO of Apadmi. "New technology is making it possible to offer a genuinely personalized mobile retail experience, helping consumers make purchasing decisions and even recommend new products, and apps are an ideal platform to deliver this service.Retailers should use these findings as a kick-start to improve their apps before consumers start to turn away."

