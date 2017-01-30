JICWEBS: Red-letter day in war against ad fraud

by Helen Leggatt

JICWEBS (Joint Industry Committee for Web Standards) - the independent body that defines best practice and standards for online ad trading in the UK - has just announced the next stage in the move to tackle online ad fraud.

The first two companies to receive a certification seal that their processes reduce the risk of fraudulent ads being served have been announced. Following an independent audit by ABC, Affectv and RadiumOne are the two companies to be awarded the seals.

"This is genuine red-letter day in the battle against online ad fraud," said JICWEBS' chairman Richard Foan. "There's been a lot to talk but now we've seen the first companies to back this up by showing how they're actively committed to reducing the risk of online ad fraud across our industry. This industry certification is all about building trust through transparency."

As laid out in JICWEBS 'Good Practice Principles for Reducing Risk to Exposure to Ad Fraud' (version 1, May 2016), the requirements are:

1. Educate yourself about traffic fraud and the risks that it poses to your business.

2. Adopt policies and strategies to identify fraud and mitigate its impact.

3. If you are an advertiser, set clear objectives for your media campaigns that focus on

the measurement of real ROI, which is difficult for fraudsters to falsify.

4. Practice safe sourcing and trust only business partners who have earned trust.

5. Implement technology to detect and prevent fraud.

6. Filter traffic through vendors who prioritize fraud detection.

Commenting on the award, RadiumOne's UK managing director, Craig Tuck, said: "Blue chip brands have spoken out about their frustrations and expectations around this major issue. I'm determined to ensure RadiumOne is at the front of the queue in combatting ad fraud and delighted to be awarded the JICWEBS seal of approval. Bots are sophisticated networks of non-human actions carried out without a brand or user's knowledge. However, the human action of content sharing cannot be falsified and that is our USP at RadiumOne. Significant progress is being made by the industry across all parts of the supply chain to improve the situation - led by JICWEBS, independent auditors and ad verification vendors."

