BizReport : Social Marketing : January 02, 2017


How to take social media to the next level

In many cases, YouTubers and social media influencers spend their time pushing other brands' merchandise. One brand in the digital space believes this is a mistake, and that these entrepreneurs should be pushing their own products - here's why.

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: Tell me what problem GearLaunch answers (or opportunity it presents) for YouTubers and Social Media 'stars'?

Thatcher Spring, CEO, GearLaunch: YouTubers and social media stars are already running a full-time business creating and sharing original content. This leaves little time, if any, to run a full-scale ecommerce business in the traditional sense. GearLaunch addresses this by completely managing the backend. By offering a full-service on-demand platform, we are able to remove the risk of off-target forecasting, excess inventory, and the hassles of launching a store online.

In short, influencers are already busy being present on several online distribution channels. GearLaunch offers a turnkey opportunity to share content (and make money) through a new physical medium - merchandise.

Kristina: What do influencers need to know before getting involved in merchandise - i.e. do they need a certain # of followers to make it work? that kind of thing?

Thatcher: In order to launch successfully, influencers must consider the same factors as launching any piece of content via a new channel. While large followings are certainly helpful, the more important consideration is having an active and engaged fan base. They need to ask: Who are my followers? Would they purchase my product? Does my design stay true to my brand?

Kristina: How can these businesses ensure they are offering the right items - should 'beauty bloggers', for example, only deal with beauty products? Should athletes only look into athleisure, etc?

Thatcher: The item itself is only a small piece of what influencers are selling. Fans don't buy just the products - they buy into the personality or idea behind a product. There is no reason why beauty bloggers, for example, can't sell a workout t-shirt if the design, message, and brand remain consistent to their image. To remove doubt, most successful influencers have a close enough relationship with their fans that they can poll them to gauge interest before launching a new product.

Tags: GearLaunch, influencer marketing, social marketing, social media tips










