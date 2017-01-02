How to take social media to the next level

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: Tell me what problem GearLaunch answers (or opportunity it presents) for YouTubers and Social Media 'stars'?



Thatcher Spring, CEO, GearLaunch: YouTubers and social media stars are already running a full-time business creating and sharing original content. This leaves little time, if any, to run a full-scale ecommerce business in the traditional sense. GearLaunch addresses this by completely managing the backend. By offering a full-service on-demand platform, we are able to remove the risk of off-target forecasting, excess inventory, and the hassles of launching a store online.

In short, influencers are already busy being present on several online distribution channels. GearLaunch offers a turnkey opportunity to share content (and make money) through a new physical medium - merchandise.



Kristina: What do influencers need to know before getting involved in merchandise - i.e. do they need a certain # of followers to make it work? that kind of thing?



Thatcher: In order to launch successfully, influencers must consider the same factors as launching any piece of content via a new channel. While large followings are certainly helpful, the more important consideration is having an active and engaged fan base. They need to ask: Who are my followers? Would they purchase my product? Does my design stay true to my brand?



Kristina: How can these businesses ensure they are offering the right items - should 'beauty bloggers', for example, only deal with beauty products? Should athletes only look into athleisure, etc?



Thatcher: The item itself is only a small piece of what influencers are selling. Fans don't buy just the products - they buy into the personality or idea behind a product. There is no reason why beauty bloggers, for example, can't sell a workout t-shirt if the design, message, and brand remain consistent to their image. To remove doubt, most successful influencers have a close enough relationship with their fans that they can poll them to gauge interest before launching a new product.

