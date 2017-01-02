Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Social Marketing : January 02, 2017
How to take social media to the next level
In many cases, YouTubers and social media influencers spend their time pushing other brands' merchandise. One brand in the digital space believes this is a mistake, and that these entrepreneurs should be pushing their own products - here's why.
Kristina: Tell me what problem GearLaunch answers (or opportunity it presents) for YouTubers and Social Media 'stars'?
Thatcher Spring, CEO, GearLaunch: YouTubers and social media stars are already running a full-time business creating and sharing original content. This leaves little time, if any, to run a full-scale ecommerce business in the traditional sense. GearLaunch addresses this by completely managing the backend. By offering a full-service on-demand platform, we are able to remove the risk of off-target forecasting, excess inventory, and the hassles of launching a store online.
In short, influencers are already busy being present on several online distribution channels. GearLaunch offers a turnkey opportunity to share content (and make money) through a new physical medium - merchandise.
Kristina: What do influencers need to know before getting involved in merchandise - i.e. do they need a certain # of followers to make it work? that kind of thing?
Thatcher: In order to launch successfully, influencers must consider the same factors as launching any piece of content via a new channel. While large followings are certainly helpful, the more important consideration is having an active and engaged fan base. They need to ask: Who are my followers? Would they purchase my product? Does my design stay true to my brand?
Kristina: How can these businesses ensure they are offering the right items - should 'beauty bloggers', for example, only deal with beauty products? Should athletes only look into athleisure, etc?
Thatcher: The item itself is only a small piece of what influencers are selling. Fans don't buy just the products - they buy into the personality or idea behind a product. There is no reason why beauty bloggers, for example, can't sell a workout t-shirt if the design, message, and brand remain consistent to their image. To remove doubt, most successful influencers have a close enough relationship with their fans that they can poll them to gauge interest before launching a new product.
Tags: GearLaunch, influencer marketing, social marketing, social media tips
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Survey finds consumers want less social media
- 3 ways VR will change in 2016
- How to take social media to the next level
- Expert: Brands must understand the product is the message
- Retailers: Trends that will impact you next year
- Experts: For sales, CRM, content security key
- Top 3 tips for brands to enter AR/VR
- Expert: Brands should make these programmatic moves now
Featured White Papers
- How to Deliver Content Your Employees Will Love to Share
Your employees are your greatest asset. It makes perfect sense that companies would double down on their own talent, empowering...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers