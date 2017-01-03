How to overcome 3 sales challenges

by Kristina Knight

Challenge #1 - Neglected leads

"Sales and marketing teams spend a lot of money and energy sourcing new opportunities. Yet, so often the leads or contacts are called once or twice and then neglected, untouched for weeks or months. For many sales organizations, aged leads and opportunities can become their most productive source of long-term revenue," said Josh Evans, SVP of Sales at Velocify. A few things to consider to breathe new life into aged leads:

• You may have heard the term "shark tank" in sales. It's a tactic that can work very well to revitalize aged leads. This type of program can be automated to ensure all leads or opportunities that haven't been touched by a sales rep after a certain number of days are automatically redistributed into a "shark tank" so sales reps can pull leads when they have some extra time.

• Send leads and opportunities that have gone cold back to marketing and pull them into the appropriate nurture paths, which can help the company reengage when the time is right.

• Don't just work the contact, work the account. If one contact at an account goes cold, try following up with someone new.

Challenge #2 - Low quality leads

"If your team is flooded with low quality leads, lead scoring can help prioritize which leads need the most attention from sales now, and which can be nurtured by marketing. Don't be paralyzed by the quantum physics you need to score leads; it doesn't need to be some crazy algorithm. You can use any of the things you learn about a prospect that have a positive or negative impact on conversion to score leads - these can be demographic or engagement related attributes. Most importantly, however, make sure your lead score is used in an actionable way," said Evans. Here are a few examples:

• Leverage thresholds to ensure leads only get sent to sales when they have met qualifications agreed upon by both sales and marketing

• Use the lead score to route leads to the most appropriate teams/reps

• Use the lead score to drive improved activity/prioritization for sales reps

• Return poor scoring purchased leads to a lead provider or leverage data to drive a discussion with marketing around the key attributes you are looking for

Challenge #3 - Low contact rates

"If you can't connect with a prospect, it's impossible to qualify and convert them into a customer. Finding tricks to increase contact rates can have a major impact on your success. We all know that new hot leads need to be responded to in under a minute in order to increase contact rates, but in 2017, immediacy extends beyond the initial hand raise," said Evans. Here's how you can build that immediacy:

• Increase your contact rates in 2017 by paying attention to engagement signals

• Leverage notifications that let you know when someone is engaging with your content. They could have just opened, forwarded, replied to an email, or visited your pricing page.

• These are signals to respond immediately and an opportunity to have the salesperson engage with your buyer.

