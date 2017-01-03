BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Advertising : January 03, 2017


How to overcome 3 sales challenges

For a sales leader, there is a never ending pressure to deliver more - more revenue, pipeline accuracy, top producing reps, and all with less - less budget, time, and staff. The most successful sales leaders embrace this stress and turn it into a positive, directing it toward solving the biggest challenges that await them in 2017. Here are three of the top challenges with tips for overcoming them from Josh Evans, SVP of Sales at Velocify:

by Kristina Knight

Challenge #1 - Neglected leads

"Sales and marketing teams spend a lot of money and energy sourcing new opportunities. Yet, so often the leads or contacts are called once or twice and then neglected, untouched for weeks or months. For many sales organizations, aged leads and opportunities can become their most productive source of long-term revenue," said Josh Evans, SVP of Sales at Velocify. A few things to consider to breathe new life into aged leads:

• You may have heard the term "shark tank" in sales. It's a tactic that can work very well to revitalize aged leads. This type of program can be automated to ensure all leads or opportunities that haven't been touched by a sales rep after a certain number of days are automatically redistributed into a "shark tank" so sales reps can pull leads when they have some extra time.
• Send leads and opportunities that have gone cold back to marketing and pull them into the appropriate nurture paths, which can help the company reengage when the time is right.
• Don't just work the contact, work the account. If one contact at an account goes cold, try following up with someone new.

Challenge #2 - Low quality leads

"If your team is flooded with low quality leads, lead scoring can help prioritize which leads need the most attention from sales now, and which can be nurtured by marketing. Don't be paralyzed by the quantum physics you need to score leads; it doesn't need to be some crazy algorithm. You can use any of the things you learn about a prospect that have a positive or negative impact on conversion to score leads - these can be demographic or engagement related attributes. Most importantly, however, make sure your lead score is used in an actionable way," said Evans. Here are a few examples:

• Leverage thresholds to ensure leads only get sent to sales when they have met qualifications agreed upon by both sales and marketing
• Use the lead score to route leads to the most appropriate teams/reps
• Use the lead score to drive improved activity/prioritization for sales reps
• Return poor scoring purchased leads to a lead provider or leverage data to drive a discussion with marketing around the key attributes you are looking for

Challenge #3 - Low contact rates

"If you can't connect with a prospect, it's impossible to qualify and convert them into a customer. Finding tricks to increase contact rates can have a major impact on your success. We all know that new hot leads need to be responded to in under a minute in order to increase contact rates, but in 2017, immediacy extends beyond the initial hand raise," said Evans. Here's how you can build that immediacy:

• Increase your contact rates in 2017 by paying attention to engagement signals
• Leverage notifications that let you know when someone is engaging with your content. They could have just opened, forwarded, replied to an email, or visited your pricing page.
• These are signals to respond immediately and an opportunity to have the salesperson engage with your buyer.

Tags: advertising, advertising tips, ecommerce, sales tips, Velocify










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/01/how-to-overcome-3-sales-challenges.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.