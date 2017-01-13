Hope for homeless asking for cash in cashless society

by Helen Leggatt

Back in 2013, homeless people in Amsterdam that sold copies of Z!, the Dutch equivalent of The Big Issue, were provided with iZettle readers to enable the many people of the city who do not now carry cash to purchase the magazine using their mobile phone. However, having to juggle magazines, a card reader and a mobile phone proved too cumbersome and the method was scrapped.

Now, new technology could resolve the issue of donating to the homeless on the street - a jacket equipped with technology to allow contactless payments. As well as providing the homeless with a much-needed item of warm clothing, the built-in card reader allows a donation of €1 (US$1.04) just by placing the card in front of the jacket's sensor for a few seconds. The invention is called the Helping Heart Jacket and has been developed by Carsten van Berkel and Stefan Leendertse of N = 5.

"In a warm and comfortable winter coat, we integrated a device which allows people to donate one euro by tapping their card on it," N=5 Account Director Merel Hoogendorp told NFC World. "The only way to redeem the money received this way is through one of the official shelters. The money never goes to the homeless person as cash, but is always redeemed in kind. This way, it can be spent on a place to sleep, a shower or food. The homeless person can also choose to spend it on self-improvement, like vocational training courses or even in building up savings."

Tags: cashless society, payments, technology, trends