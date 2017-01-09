BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Ecommerce : January 09, 2017


Holiday Roundup: Mobile, card-linked offers key for holidays

Revenue for the holiday season has topped the $90 billion mark according to Adobe, but the biggest part of the story is the mobile connection. Adobe's data finds that mobile brought in just over $28 billion, and driving about 50% of holiday traffic.

by Kristina Knight

"This holiday shopping season brought in a record $91.7 billion in online sales, which is just $115 million more than we originally predicted. But it's not just the total online sales figure that made this a historic holiday shopping season. This year, Black Friday set a new record by surpassing the three-billion-dollar mark for the first time at $3.34 billion, with high growth in the evening hours. We also saw big gains in mobile spend, with Black Friday becoming the first day in retail history to drive over one billion dollars in mobile revenue. Electronics purchases, especially tablets, will spur even more online spend in 2017," said Tamara Gaffney, principal analyst and director, Adobe Digital Insights.

Other interesting findings from the Adobe report include:

• Average shipping costs were $2.50, down about $0.10 from 2015 numbers
• Ebay, Amazon, and Walmart were the most-mentioned brands in the social space
• Mobile accounted for 31% of holiday purchases

And, MyLinkables, is reporting data from their hub, citing a 31% increase in Registered MyLinkables users during December, and a 5% increase in the average basket size during the same time period. The data also shows a 20% increase in the redemption of card linked offers during Cyber Week and a 54% increase during the month of December.

Tags: Adobe Digital Insights, ecommerce, holiday shopping trends, My Linkables










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/01/holiday-roundup-mobile-card-linked-offers-key-for-holidays.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.