BizReport : Ecommerce : January 09, 2017
Holiday Roundup: Mobile, card-linked offers key for holidays
Revenue for the holiday season has topped the $90 billion mark according to Adobe, but the biggest part of the story is the mobile connection. Adobe's data finds that mobile brought in just over $28 billion, and driving about 50% of holiday traffic.
"This holiday shopping season brought in a record $91.7 billion in online sales, which is just $115 million more than we originally predicted. But it's not just the total online sales figure that made this a historic holiday shopping season. This year, Black Friday set a new record by surpassing the three-billion-dollar mark for the first time at $3.34 billion, with high growth in the evening hours. We also saw big gains in mobile spend, with Black Friday becoming the first day in retail history to drive over one billion dollars in mobile revenue. Electronics purchases, especially tablets, will spur even more online spend in 2017," said Tamara Gaffney, principal analyst and director, Adobe Digital Insights.
Other interesting findings from the Adobe report include:
• Average shipping costs were $2.50, down about $0.10 from 2015 numbers
• Ebay, Amazon, and Walmart were the most-mentioned brands in the social space
• Mobile accounted for 31% of holiday purchases
And, MyLinkables, is reporting data from their hub, citing a 31% increase in Registered MyLinkables users during December, and a 5% increase in the average basket size during the same time period. The data also shows a 20% increase in the redemption of card linked offers during Cyber Week and a 54% increase during the month of December.
Tags: Adobe Digital Insights, ecommerce, holiday shopping trends, My Linkables
