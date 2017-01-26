Search BizReport
BizReport : Advertising : January 26, 2017
Facebook to trial ads on Messenger home screen
Facebook plans to put ads in front of its 1 billion Messenger users, according to a recent announcement from the social media giant.
As Facebook begins to run out of spaces in which to place ads, Messenger may be the last piece of real estate it can monetize - and according to recent reports that is exactly what is currently being trialed among users in Australia and Thailand.
Ads will appear on the Messenger home screen below recent conversations, but be 'below the fold', ie. users will have to scroll down to see them. They will be in the carousel format currently used in newsfeeds.
Messenger users can choose to hide/report specific ads using the dropdown menu in their Messenger and advertisers will still not be able to message users directly unless a person starts the interaction and people will not see a message from a business that they didn't initiate.
"Businesses have long been telling us that they are very excited about the potential of the Messenger platform to reach their customers and help them to drive sales, build brand awareness and increase customer satisfaction," wrote Eddie Zhang, Messenger product manager, in a blog post this week.
"Our current offerings like ads that take people to Messenger conversations from their Facebook News Feed and sponsored messages have demonstrated that people are interested in hearing from and interacting with business and brands on Messenger. In fact, people are already regularly messaging businesses with over 1 billion messages sent between people and businesses on Messenger each month."
