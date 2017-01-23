Expert: Trends to watch in programmatic

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: What trends are you watching for programmatic in Q1?

Dan Mauch, EVP of Busines Development, AerServ: In-App Mobile Video: In 2016, we saw in-app begin to become a critical targeting mechanism for some buyers and have seen that trend accelerate in Q4 and heading into 2017. With the proliferation of mobile devices, the increased usage of video amongst app developers, and the ability of advertisers to target beyond the cookie, we expect a huge uptick in programmatic spend in this area.

Server-side Header Bidding: The continued adoption of server-side header bidding. While this is old hat for mobile in-app suppliers, more publishers will take advantage of it because the majority of the heavy lifting is done on the ad-serving side. It greatly reduces the latency on the publisher side, and is something that we've been doing in some capacity for the better part of the past 3 years.

Mobile audience extension: There is a continued move by advertisers/agencies away from desktop display ads and toward using mobile inventory, especially in-app and video. We expect to see a strong move in 2017 for TV buyers to look for incremental ways to expand their campaigns to mobile. This is one of the reasons we crafted a very unique relationship with Mediaocean-- to help TV buyers access mobile audience extension opportunities in a manner consistent with how they plan their existing campaigns.

Kristina: How should retailers/brands tweak their programmatic spending for better ROI?

Dan: Just because someone tries to sell you mobile advertising doesn't necessarily mean it's GOOD mobile advertising. We've seen major growth in the use of in-app mobile inventory vs. in-browser units. Among other things, in-app inventory tends to have lower fraud, with much stronger viewability and engagement metrics.

More from Mauch and AerServ later this week, including how mobile will impact 2017 spending.

