Expert: Mobile key for 2017

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: Looking at mobile, what trends are you watching?

Dan Mauch, EVP of Business Development, AerServ: We're seeing a growing move by advertisers toward using mobile video inventory. This is especially true with buyers as they supplement their TV buys. Premium in-app mobile video helps broadcast buyers who require access to guaranteed audiences in order to deliver to goal against TV campaigns. If buyers find there is a shortfall in audience for their planned TV buy, they can rely on mobile to provide guaranteed, brand-safe audiences using the same TV commercial via the mobile video platform.

Kristina: We saw mobile have a big impact on shopping through the 2016 holidays, do you expect this to continue?

Dan: Absolutely. Smartphones have become the new "wallet." They hold significantly more information than our traditional wallets, while providing the ability to view, compare and buy products/services at almost any time in any place, removing much of the holiday shopping stress. This should continue to grow for the foreseeable future.

Kristina: What impact will mobile have on 2017 as a whole, in your opinion?

Dan: The mobile video market will continue to grow, especially from the advertisers who are looking for broadcast audience extension. For example, the number one program for the 2016 fall broadcast viewing season was Sunday Night Football with 20.5MM viewers on average. This included at least 200K digital viewers. We expect advertisers will continue to use mobile more often as they carefully pick how, when and where to place their ad messages.

Kristina: At this point, how important are mobile and programmatic to digital brands?

Dan: Both are very important from an advertising perspective. With the growth of mobile advertising (and specifically in-app mobile advertising), brands have direct access to cost-effective, high-quality inventory. This gives them the ability to reach specific users wherever and whenever they want with their brand message. Using a programmatic platform allows them to smartly reach their audience with minimal waste. Very few mediums can do that as well as mobile.

Tags: AerServ, mobile ad trends, mobile marketing, mobile trends