Expert: Look beyond iOS, social

by Kristina Knight

While it is true that more iOS users are clicking over to mobile commerce sites, smart marketers shouldn't count out Android as having a strong consumer base. That base is expected to become stronger as the year wears on.

"Advertisers are becoming more accustomed to and skilled at implementing user acquisition strategies on the Android platform. While iOS remains the gold standard, Android is closing the gap. As Android continues to mature and provide return on ad spend (ROAS) at lower prices than iOS we expect more and more media budgets to shift their allocations," said Tom Cummings, Fiksu DSP.

And, while social giant Facebook and search legend Google are also gold standards in their fields, Cummings believes 2017 is the year that brands should look at diversifying their ad spend beyond these giants.

"Facebook and Google have long proven their effectiveness in generating app-installs, there is also success to be found in more targeted and diversified strategies. Marketers in 2017 will strive to reach additional audiences, maximize different conversation touch points, and reach audiences more cost effectively by diversifying ad spend," said Cummings.

He went on to underline that varied ad platform strategies can lead to greater insights in tracking user behavior and other key data points to help marketers best reach their targeted audience of high-quality users, and will overall lead to higher levels of attribution.

