BizReport : Internet : January 23, 2017


Expert IDs trends to watch in IT

IT is a constantly changing space, but there is one trend this year that could be a game changer for many organizations. That is the addition of AI Ops - or algorithmic IT operations. Here's what you need to know.

by Kristina Knight

Algorithmic tools are expected to be have a big influence over IT in 2017, as departments begin to embrace what these tools have to offer.

"The sheer volume of data generated by applications and infrastructure will only increase, resulting in data overload. For the first time, IT Operations teams will embrace an algorithmic approach - also known as Algorithmic IT Operations, or AIOps - to detect signal from noise to ensure successful service delivery," said Assaf Resnick, CEO, BigPanda. "In order to keep up with the exponential scale, complexity and agility of IT applications and infrastructure, operations teams will increasingly embrace algorithmic solutions to replace traditionally manual tasks and processes."

Resnick believes AI Ops tools will become a key tool for enterprise IT. The reason for this is the scale and reliability of AI Ops platforms. And, as teams adopt AI Ops, they will begin to have what Resnick calls 'situational awareness' that will offer deeper insights than have been previously available.

One more trend to watch: that of customer experience becoming a C-Level job.

"Customer experience is becoming a c-level job and we will begin seeing more CXO's. Now more than ever companies are thinking about the digital customer experience and understanding how it has degraded. For example, BigPanda, helps customers with service assurance to have a clear understanding of who's affected when and how," said Resnick. "In addition, digital transformation is core to company's strategies and there is increasingly becoming a shift. Companies no longer build IT structure, they build it and run it, making the digital customer absolutely crucial."

Tags: artificial intelligence, BigPanda, ecommerce, IT trends










