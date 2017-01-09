Expert: How to make live video work for brands

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: What trends are you seeing with live video capabilities?

Brian Shin, Founder & CEO, Visible Measures: Snapchat's tremendous growth is a testament to the engaging nature of live moments. Tech titans including Facebook, YouTube, etc are pushing to mimic Snapchat's capabilities - Facebook pays celebrities millions of dollars to use Facebook Live, YouTube has brought "live" to mobile, Instagram is continuously updating its "stories" feature and Twitter is in the process of developing a deal with Apple TV to stream its live content. As we move into 2017, we're likely to see a continued emphasis on live and new innovations improving the experience for "livecasters" and viewers alike.

Kristina: Do you think the shift towards live video and VR will inevitably make traditional online videos obsolete?

Brian: Live video, 360 video and VR are all triggers for creating more video content. Online video will end up being a "universal video" experience where content produced from many different sources are experienced in a single environment optimized for the device/form factor being used. Think of many inputs feeding into a single switch that knows how to deliver what you want in the best format for you.

More from Brian and Visible Measures later this week, including how brands can create a strong live video strategy.

Tags: live video, social marketing, video advertising, Visible Measures