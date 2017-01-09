BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Social Marketing : January 09, 2017


Expert: How to make live video work for brands

Live video is making the world feel more interconnected than ever before, further enabling the trend of "stream-of-consciousness" content. Whether it's snapping a video saying "hello" to a friend, reporting breaking news from the scene or digitally updating audiences from a major event - live video is being used by more and more people to share moments instantaneously. How can brands cash in on this trend? One expert explains.

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: What trends are you seeing with live video capabilities?

Brian Shin, Founder & CEO, Visible Measures: Snapchat's tremendous growth is a testament to the engaging nature of live moments. Tech titans including Facebook, YouTube, etc are pushing to mimic Snapchat's capabilities - Facebook pays celebrities millions of dollars to use Facebook Live, YouTube has brought "live" to mobile, Instagram is continuously updating its "stories" feature and Twitter is in the process of developing a deal with Apple TV to stream its live content. As we move into 2017, we're likely to see a continued emphasis on live and new innovations improving the experience for "livecasters" and viewers alike.

Kristina: Do you think the shift towards live video and VR will inevitably make traditional online videos obsolete?

Brian: Live video, 360 video and VR are all triggers for creating more video content. Online video will end up being a "universal video" experience where content produced from many different sources are experienced in a single environment optimized for the device/form factor being used. Think of many inputs feeding into a single switch that knows how to deliver what you want in the best format for you.

More from Brian and Visible Measures later this week, including how brands can create a strong live video strategy.

Tags: live video, social marketing, video advertising, Visible Measures










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/01/expert-how-to-make-live-video-work-for-brands.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.