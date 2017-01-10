Expert: How to get more from email

by Kristina Knight

Take email cross channel

"Cross-channel implementation will become a more ingrained part of everyday processes. It is important to have cross channel departments to find more and more opportunities to work together. Companies will be looking for ways to incorporate not only one specific channel, but overall best digital practices. We will see this become a more natural part of the process," said Jennifer Horner, Email Marketing Strategist, DEG Digital.



Drive personalization through data automation

"From versioning emails based on a subscriber's preference, populating products and content within emails, to even personalizing a whole website experience based on the visitor, we are going to see more and more of this in the way consumers interact with brands. Marketers are ready to take the plunge based on available data and will be exploring solutions and specific tools to automate the process more and more in 2017," said Horner.



Take email back to the basics

"Many companies have the basic building blocks of a program in place such as a welcome series, abandoned cart, birthday, etc. However, 2017 will be the year to re-examine those programs, find ways to optimize the performance and better personalize the experience for subscribers, as well as reinvent programs," said Horner.

Tags: DEG Digital, email content, email marketing, email tips, email trends