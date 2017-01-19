Expert: Consent, Identity key for businesses

by Kristina Knight

Multiple authentication methods

"Cybercriminals have realized the immense value of consumers' online accounts and have turned their focus to taking them over. But many companies are badly remiss in protecting those accounts. We predict that, in 2017, more businesses will encourage customers to add multiple identity factors --password (something consumers know), a token or mobile phone (something consumers have), or a biometric element such as fingerprint or voice recognition (something consumers are) -- to their login processes based on each situation," said Patrick Salyer, CEO, Gigya.

EU's general data protection regulation

"The GDPR is a 261-page document that applies to any organization that has even one customer in Europe, even if that organization has no business presence within the EU region. In 2017, organizations will begin a mad scramble to prepare, in part by naming or hiring pricey data protection officers (a GDPR requirement) to shore up their privacy practices," said Salyer. "We also predict that many IT and business leaders will realize that the biggest hurdle they face is creating a central repository for storing and managing consumer data which is currently scattered in myriad systems around the company."

Consent, consent, consent

"Have you ever bought something at an ecommerce site, only to have that brand follow you around the internet for weeks, surfacing ads for a product you already own? Most people like having their individual interests catered to, but nobody likes being "stalked." In 2017, we predict that brands will place a priority on offering a fully transparent experience, one that encourages their audiences to engage on a more personal level," said Salyer.

Progressive customer identity

"When first engaging with consumers, less is more. Going forward, businesses will increasingly incentivize users to sign up for accounts or subscriptions with simple value propositions and the smallest possible ask. A single piece of information is all that's needed to get the ball rolling -- an email address, mobile number, or permission to use someone's existing social media credentials. In 2017, businesses that stick with this kind of trust-based, value-exchange approach will not only attract more customers, but also create lifetime brand loyalists who sing the praises of these brands to the world," said Salyer.

Tags: advertising, advertising data, customer identity, customer security, Gigya, identity protection