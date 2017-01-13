BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Blogs & Content : January 13, 2017


Expert: AI to help video distribution

Even if not a problem, per se, video distribution can become challenging to brands, especially with so many digital video options. Add that to which formats to use, topics for content creation, and where to curate, and video remains one of the biggest challenges for many brands. One expert offers tips for better video usage.

by Kristina Knight

Although there are more ways consumers are finding video content - from social network shares to sites including YouTube and Hulu. And, says one expert, Artificial Intelligence will begin offering an assist.

"The next wave digital distribution will come from Artificial Intelligence. A.I. will have tangible applications for media for the first time. Until now, machine learning systems have done siloed tasks that humans had to do such as metadata creation or content curation. In 2017 these systems will be more closely integrated and A.I. will be able to conduct multi level analysis and decision-making in real-time," said Rob Bardunias, CRO, IRIS.TV.

That, says Bardunias will offer up better behavioral, location, device, and demographic segmentation data for marketers and brands, helping them to reach scale with video.

In addition to having greater scale, Bardunias believes branded video will overtake pre-roll as the most profitable video format. He notes that publisher co-created, branded content already has higher engagement numbers.

"[Branded video has] high production quality, cannot be ad blocked. The problem until now is the fact that it is in non-standard ad formats, they can be long and when served to the wrong viewer, can have negative impact on brand. In 2017, more branded video will be served in-stream to engaged users because of advances in AI and machine learning," said Bardunias.

That increased connection to data will also help to give more targeted and personalized user experiences, another reason video strategy will be key to brands' success this year.

Tags: IRIS.TV, online video, video content, video distribution, video trends










